



MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – First responders and health care workers are eligible for a gas discount of 50 cents off per gallon the next time they fill up at BP or Amoco.

“Thank you for being on the front lines and keeping our communities healthy and safe,” BP says on its website, “We are honored to be supporting you and helping you get where you need to go.”

To obtain the discount, first responders and health care workers can visit bp.com/localheroes. They will be asked to verify their identity through the website ID.me and will then receive a discount code via text or email that they can enter at the pump.

Discount codes will be offered until April 30 or until a “maximum value of one million dollars in cents per gallon discounts is reached,” BP said. There’s a limit of 2 discount codes per user and the codes expire by June 30.

The oil and gas company is one of many to offer free meals, shoes and other discounts to the medical workers who are risking their lives to treat people during the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

How To Make Your Own Face Mask

(©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)