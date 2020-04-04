



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There have been thirty two deaths from the coronavirus in Broward County and seven of those are all from the Atria Willow Woods Assisted Living Facility in Fort Lauderdale. Thirteen other residents have also tested positive for COVID-19, as well as one positive staff member.

However, fifteen residents tested negative and four tests remain pending.

The employee who tested positive is currently self-isolating and away from the community, according to a statement Saturday.

A statement released Saturday night from Senior Vice President of Care Mike Gentry reads in part: “Most recently, on March 28, inspectors from the state Department of Health were on site to review our protocols. They were supportive of our ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of our residents and provided positive feedback. The Agency for Health Care Administrative (AHCA) was on site Wednesday, April 1, and continues to be complimentary of our response. Our primary concern right now is supporting our residents and staff and doing everything in our power to keep them safe.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was highly critical of the facility and said it did not impose the required safety requirements which allowed sick construction workers, hospital staff and food staff to enter the building.

Atria claimed the facility began screening visitors before receiving guidance from the state.

