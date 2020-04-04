Comments
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – There is a shooting and hostage situation unfolding in Hialeah late Saturday.
According to Hialeah Police, an armed man is holding a 9-year-old child hostage after shooting two people and a police officer in the area of West 24 Avenue and 72 Street.
The police officer did not suffer life-threatening injuries, said police.
The other victims, a 30-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, both suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Hialeah Fire Rescue spokesperson. They were both airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center but both were said to be alert and conscious.
No other details have been made available at this time.
