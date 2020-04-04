



TALLAHASEE (CBSMiami/CNN) — If you don’t know how to social distance yet, a Florida County is reminding people that six feet is also the length of at least one large alligator.

That’s right, Leon County leaders are giving people an interesting visual to help them maintain the proper distance from others while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a reminder that during COVID 19, please remember to keep at least 1 large alligator between you and everyone else at all times,” Leon County said on Facebook.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes social distancing as “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.”

This is because when someone coughs or sneezes, small drops of liquid spray from their nose or mouth. If you’re standing too close, you can breathe in the droplets, which may contain the coronavirus if the person coughing is infected, according to the World Health Organization.

Other ways to visualize 6 feet include imagining two golden retrievers, the width of an average sedan, a sofa, a dining room table, or the length of a mattress.

