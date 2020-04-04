



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Princess Cruises representatives say they can confirm that one of their ships with COVID-19 passengers, the Coral Princess, will be arriving at Port Miami on Saturday.

US Coast Guard officials said this about the ship coming to Miami, “The US Coast Guard permitted the Coral Princess to enter port this morning after addressing Coast Guard requirements for a medical plan regarding hazardous conditions aboard.”

Two people have died during their cruise on the Coral Princess, but officials did not confirm what they died of.

It was supposed to dock Saturday at Port Everglades but port officials and the Unified Command said that was not happening.

The cruise line said in response to a small cluster of respiratory illness cases on board the Coral Princess, they sent 13 COVID-19 test samples for analysis. The results came back with 12 positive cases, seven guests and five crew members.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez talked about the Coral Princes during a Saturday afternoon press conference. Watch it here:

On Saturday morning, ship officials said the disembarkation of guests requiring medical care would be prioritized.

They also said they expect disembarkation to take several days due to limited flight availability.

Those fit to fly will begin disembarking on Sunday, April 5 and will transfer directly from the ship to Miami International Airport for flights home, cruise ship officials said.

Additionally, they say passengers with any respiratory symptoms, or who are still recovering from being ill previously, will remain on board until medically cleared by the ship’s doctors.

There are 1,898 people on board including 1,020 guests and 878 crew members.

Coral Princess set sail on March 5 from Santiago, Chile on a South America voyage which was scheduled to end in Buenos Aires on March 19.

On March 12, Princess Cruises announced a 60-day pause in operations in response to the global spread of coronavirus.

Coral Princess had planned to disembark in Buenos Aires on March 19 and March 20 as originally scheduled.

Cruise ship officials said they are coordinating disembarkation in Miami with federal, state and local officials.

