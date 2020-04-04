



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Saturday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signed a clarifying amendment to an emergency order closing adult daycare centers.

The amendment will allow for centers to continue to provide essential services off-site to Medicaid-enrolled elderly, such as home-delivered meals, medication management.

Staff at centers that have been ordered closed can continue to provide essential services to the elderly at their homes, as per the amended emergency order.

The office of the mayor said, “Those essential services can include – but are not limited to – home-delivered meals, respite care, medication management, in-home personal care, telephone reassurance and other services based on guidelines by the state Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) and the Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA).”

Watch the entire press conference in its entirety here:

“Seniors who were receiving Medicaid services at daycare centers should contact their assigned case manager. Providers or Medicaid enrollees can also contact AHCA’s Medicaid Helpline at 1-877-254-1055 (TDD 1-866-467-4970).”

The emergency order continues to apply to all adult daycares within the unincorporated and incorporated areas of the county.

For the most recent updates, go to miamidade.gov/coronavirus.