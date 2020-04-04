



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Miami business is firing up its sewing machines and lending a helping hand in the battle against the coronavirus.

ICO Uniforms wanted to do their part and is now turning out about 1,000 protective face masks a day.

“We are now able to wake up every morning as a company and feel like we have a purpose. We were on track to have our biggest year in 2020 and the lights kind of got shut off on that. So this has allowed us to rally the troops,” explained ICO Uniforms Vice President and Founder Scott Turk.

The Miami company usually makes high-end corporate uniforms for places like Wyndham, Marriott, and Sandals Beaches hotels, but now they are shifting their focus to protective face masks.

“Once our product developers and designers arrived at what we thought was actually a stylish and functioning mask, we all gravitated toward it and really embraced it,” said Turk.

They are for sale online for individuals, but they’ve also taken orders from corporate clients like Cheesecake Factory and even Carnival Cruise Lines.

“Not only are the masks two-ply but the masks have a filter pocket that allows you to place a filter into the mask, a disposable filter that we are also selling online, to increase protection dramatically,” explained Turk.

Sales launched last week and now they are producing more than a thousand a day.

They still make uniforms for some customers, but they’ve designated 20 employees solely to making masks and even brought in reinforcements.

“We’ve been able to activate sewing contractors from all over the city to help with the effort and they’ve all embraced it,” said Turk. “Everyone needs the work, and everyone wants to help.”

Overall, they say the transition has been pretty seamless. Giving back in the way they know best.

Click here to visit their website to place an order. They sell the masks in packs of three for thirty dollars.

Due to the Government’s recommendation that everyone wear a face mask in public, demand for their filtered masks has “EXPLODED,” states the website, which adds once an order is place, the package will ship within 15-20 business days.