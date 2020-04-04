WATCH LIVEThe coronavirus task force gives update on response to the virus
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 9 a.m. on April 4, 2020.

FLORIDA: 11,111 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 10,760
  • Deaths: 191
  • Hospitalizations: 1,386
  • 61 out of 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
  • People Tested: 103,389
  • Negative Test Results: 90,956; Negative test results = 10.7% positive

MIAMI-DADE: 3,667 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 3,625, Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 42
  • Deaths: 30
  • Hospitalizations: 232
  • Total Tests: 20,039
  • Negative: 16,152, Awaiting Results: 142, Inconclusive: 9

BROWARD: 1,792 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 1,559 Non-Residents: 39
  • Deaths: 31
  • Hospitalizations: 199
  • Total Tests: 15,802
  • Negative: 13,935, Awaiting Results: 67, Inconclusive: 13

MONROE: 41 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 36, Non-Residents: 5
  • Deaths: 1
  • Hospitalizations: 7
  • Total Tests: 441
  • Negative: 205, Awaiting Results: 95, Inconclusive: 0

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.

UNITED STATES: 278,568 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 7,163 deaths (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
  • Recovered: 9,920

 AROUND THE WORLD: 1,140,327 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 60,887
  • Recovered: 225,519
  • 181 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • You do NOT need a facemask if you are healthy. Facemasks should only be used by sick or symptomatic people
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask 
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Comments