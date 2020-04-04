MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 9 a.m. on April 4, 2020.
FLORIDA: 11,111 confirmed cases
- Residents: 10,760
- Deaths: 191
- Hospitalizations: 1,386
- 61 out of 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
- People Tested: 103,389
- Negative Test Results: 90,956; Negative test results = 10.7% positive
MIAMI-DADE: 3,667 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 3,625, Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 42
- Deaths: 30
- Hospitalizations: 232
- Total Tests: 20,039
- Negative: 16,152, Awaiting Results: 142, Inconclusive: 9
BROWARD: 1,792 confirmed cases
- Residents: 1,559 Non-Residents: 39
- Deaths: 31
- Hospitalizations: 199
- Total Tests: 15,802
- Negative: 13,935, Awaiting Results: 67, Inconclusive: 13
MONROE: 41 confirmed cases
- Residents: 36, Non-Residents: 5
- Deaths: 1
- Hospitalizations: 7
- Total Tests: 441
- Negative: 205, Awaiting Results: 95, Inconclusive: 0
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.
UNITED STATES: 278,568 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 7,163 deaths (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
- Recovered: 9,920
AROUND THE WORLD: 1,140,327 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 60,887
- Recovered: 225,519
- 181 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- You do NOT need a facemask if you are healthy. Facemasks should only be used by sick or symptomatic people
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
