



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said one of his deputies has died from the coronavirus.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Saturday morning.

The deputy was identified as Shannon Bennet. He was 39 and a 12-year veteran of the agency.

Watch the entire press conference in its entirety here:

“We lost a man in the line of duty and we’re probably going to lose another,” said Tony.

Tony said Bennet was diagnosed on March 24 and died in the hospital on Friday night.

The sheriff also said there are others within the agency who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Twenty other deputies remain in self-isolation.

The sheriff said Bennett was part of the LGBT community.

