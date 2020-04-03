



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four more Publix employees who work at South Florida stores have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson has confirmed, bringing the total now to six.

According to Publix spokeswoman Nicole Krauss, the new locations are:

Miami: 311 SW 7 th Street (Brickell location)

Street (Brickell location) Miami Beach: 1100 6 th Street

Street Miami Shores: 9050 Biscayne Blvd.

Coral Gables: 1500 South Douglas Road

The first confirmed case was an employee of the store located at 9420 SW 56 Street in Miami.

The second case was an employee at their West Boca store, located at 9720 Clint Moore Road.

The company has not revealed which departments the employees worked in.

Publix Supermarkets says any employee who tests positive for COVID-19 will be given 14 days of paid sick leave.

Publix is also rolling out contactless pay at all of its stores. The rollout is expected to be completed by Saturday, April 4.

All stores have implemented a heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers, and continued cleaning and sanitization of stores.

There is now in-store signage and public address announcements reminding customers of social distancing, plus visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing at registers.

Publix also announced Monday it is giving store employees the option of wearing masks and gloves. The company said it would supply the gloves while they have them but workers have to provide their own masks.

It has installed plexiglass shields at checkout, customer service and pharmacy registers.

Store have suspended food demonstrations, reduced store hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 p.m. and designed senior shopping hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m., which includes the pharmacy.

