



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A recently hospitalized Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighter got a lift Friday when he was visited by his fellow crew members from Station 36 in the Hammocks.

The firefighter, who was hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, saw his crew members approach his fourth floor window with “Get Well Soon” cards and a sign reading “Your New Firehouse” in an attempt to lift his spirits.

Since he is in isolation, they used the ladder from their ladder truck to visit him outside the window.

“This is love. This is the only kind of love you can get from the brother and sisterhood at the fire house. There is another way to explain how this makes me feel,” the MDFR firefighter described upon receiving the heartfelt surprise from his colleagues.

WATCH: Firefighter Gets Emotional About The Visit

When the firefighter speaks, you can hear in his voice how difficult it is for him to speak due to the respiratory distress.

“Being locked up in here, everybody who comes in here, you can’t even see their faces, the masks and the gowns. It’s understandable but you feel so isolated from the world.”