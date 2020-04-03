



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Thursday, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to close Miami International Airport.

On Friday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez told the president to disregard that request, because it doesn’t fall under Suarez’s jurisdiction.

That prompted this response from Suarez:

“It’s unfortunate that he has taken a position, the White House has disregarded my letter. I really hope that he would join my letter and instead he has chosen to take an action that unfortunately is going to endanger the lives of our residents.”

“I really hope that he joins me in this because this is something that is going to neutralize what could be the biggest threat to our city and prevent us from becoming a hotspot.”

Meanwhile, Broward County Commissioner Mark Bogen has called for as suspension of *all commercial traffic at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport until May 1st.

Bogen will take this issue to the county commission for consideration.

