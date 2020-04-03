MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s no secret phones can get pretty dirty over time. Whatever you touch with your hands – food, bacteria, dust — can be transferred to your cell phone making it a mobile petri dish. So how do you keep your phones clean and sanitized in the age of the coronavirus?
The good news is that disinfecting your electronic device has officially become easier.
Apple says on its website that you can safely clean your iPhone with disinfectant wipes, like Clorox sheets.
Samsung added to its website you can use an alcohol-based solution (70%) and apply it to your phone with a soft microfiber cloth. Don’t use rubbing alcohol. Straight alcohol could damage your phone. The safest bet is disinfectant wipes that contain 70% isopropyl alcohol.
And don’t let any liquid get into the phone ports.
