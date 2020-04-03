MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country. Today, we’re meeting World War II United States Army veteran John Adams.

John Adams was drafted in 1943 to fight in World War II.

It was very hard on him both physically and emotionally because the Army was segregated at the time. He and the other soldiers in the black platoon would have to haul gasoline and barb wire to the front lines in Germany. He then went to the Philippine Islands and recalls perhaps one of the scariest moments when he had to drive over a pontoon bridge that had just blown up.

“Very scary I just trusted in the lord. I had a good conduct medal. Yes, I celebrated when I got home, yes I did. I thought I was doing something good for the country,” said John Adams.

Adams was honored at one of the last Florida Panthers games before the season was postponed.

With his family by his side he proudly took in the sights and sound of the fan-filled arena as they took to their feet to honor this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you United Stated World War II Veteran Technician 5th Class John Adams for your service and dedication to our country.