



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Wrapped in sheets and barely moving, sick passengers from Holland America’s Zaandam cruise ship were rushed to local hospitals on Thursday.

The Zaandam, which had confirmed cases of coronavirus on board, and its sister ship Rotterdam were allowed to dock at Port Everglades after days of negotiations with the US Coast Guard and local authorities, many of whom didn’t want an influx of more sick people into already-overwhelmed hospitals.

The docking followed an agreement that allowed them to pull into the port.

Click here to read the agreement in its entirety.

First responders removed more than a dozen sick passengers from the ships and ferried them to a nearby hospital while limos lined up waiting to take healthy South Florida passengers home and workers sanitized countless pieces of luggage before passengers took it home.

Glenn Wiltshire is acting chief director for Port Everglades. He said he’s never seen an effort like the one undertaken to bring these ships into port under these circumstances.

“It is an unprecedented situation for us here at Port Everglades,” he said. “Literally, probably hundreds of people were involved in the whole logistics chain.”

Boward County Mayor Dale Holness said the green light came because of the dozens of Floridians on board.

“That was a major part of our consideration, that we had residents from South Florida on that ship and that we had fellow Americans on that ship. That’s why we worked so diligently to make sure we didn’t leave any of our people at sea,” he said.

At this point, 13 passengers who are seriously have been taken to Broward Health Medical Center or Larkin Community Hospital. Another 26 passengers who have mild symptoms will remain on board to be treated and quarantined. Crew members will remain on the vessels. There are 4 patients onboard the Zaandam who died.

There are still 1,100 passengers on the Zaandam and Rotterdam.

On Friday and Saturday buses will take healthy passengers to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Val Myntti says she’ll wait if she has to.

“We’re happy to do whatever the CDC asks of us,” she said. “If that would be stay on board and quarantine in our windowless room, we would do that.

All passengers coming off the ship will wear masks and have their temperature taken. Healthy passengers who are flying will be driven directly to the tarmac and will directly board charter planes. Officials say the passengers will not go into the airport and all passengers are being told to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning home.

This unprecedented situation might be repeated, though, in the near future. Another cruise ship, the Coral Princess, is scheduled to dock at Port Everglades Saturday and reports say there are people with coronavirus onboard.

