MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Friday afternoon, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber announced an emergency measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The measure calls for customers and employees to wear masks at supermarkets, pharmacies, and restaurants.
