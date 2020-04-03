



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Princess Cruises ship, with confirmed coronavirus cases on board, is on its way to Fort Lauderdale.

Princess Cruises said they are seeking approvals and working with local officials so passengers can disembark at Port Everglades.

The cruise line said in response to a small cluster of respiratory illness cases on board the Coral Princess, they sent 13 COVID-19 test samples for analysis. The results came back with 12 positive cases, seven guests and five crew members.

Coral Princess set sail on March 5 from Santiago, Chile on a South America voyage which was scheduled to end in Buenos Aires on March 19.

On March 12, Princess Cruises announced a 60-day pause in operations in response to the global spread of coronavirus.

Coral Princess had planned to disembark in Buenos Aires on March 19 and March 20 as originally scheduled.

The company said this was the first available opportunity for disembarkation and a location from where guests had air travel booked. However, due to ongoing port closures and changing regulations, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency would not let passengers disembark, including those that had confirmed outbound flights.

So the ship is now making its way to South Florida and is expected to arrive off the coast on Saturday.

Guests will continue to self-isolate in their rooms, all meals are being delivered by room service. Face masks are also being distributed to guests.

When not working, crew members will also remain in their rooms. There are 1,898 people on board including 1,020 guests and 878 crew members.