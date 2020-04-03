Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing charges for reportedly price gouging critical medical supplies.
Lazaro Lozano, 57, outside a Publix supermarket in the 2000 block of SW 27th Avenue on Thursday selling gloves for $40 a box and a box of masks for $10, according to police.
When officers asked to see his business license, Lozano failed to produce one and he was arrested.
He’s been charged with tampering with consumer products and failure to provide a business license.
