MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Transit will reduce hours of operation for the Metrorail and Metromover as ridership declines due to the coronavirus.
Starting Saturday, April 4th, both will run from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
All Metrorail riders in need of essential travel after 10 p.m. can use the two late-night Metrobus routes. Those are Route 246 and Route 500, otherwise known as the Night Owl and Midnight Owl routes.
Miami-Dade Transit began adjusting service on March 20, announcing further adjustments which began March 24 and ultimately suspended transit fares and parking fees until further notice.
The transit department urges people to Stay Safer at Home, use public transit for essential trips only, and practice social distancing to help flatten the curve and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
