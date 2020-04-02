MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach has opened its first COVID-19 mobile testing site.
The temporary site opened to the public at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the City’s municipal parking lot located at 4621 Collins Avenue, right across the street from the Eden Roc Hotel.
The site, administered by MedRite, has four drive-thru screening and data collection tents. Those are being used for check-in’s and appointment verification. Two other tents are being used for the testing procedure by MedRite personnel.
Testing is available to pre-registered patients only from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily but it is closed on Saturdays.
The testing facility is private vehicles only, no pedestrians, bicycles or scooters, and no walk ups. You must remain in your vehicle at all times.
Click here to register or call (305) 735-3909 to make an appointment.
