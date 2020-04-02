MIAMI (CBSMiami) – To combat the spread of the coronavirus, the town of Golden Beach is banning the entry of all visitors and guests starting Friday.
In a statement, Golden Beach said all vehicles will be stopped at the substation and all non-residents will be turned away.
That said, regular deliveries, such as Uber Eats and Amazon, will be allowed.
All deliveries that require large trucks will need to be approved by the town manager, who can be reached at (305) 935-0940.
In addition to the outlawing of visitors, the town is instituting a curfew, starting Friday, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Only essential staff and critical response teams can be on the streets during the curfew.
