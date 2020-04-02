MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11:30 a.m. on April 2, 2020.
FLORIDA: 8,010 confirmed cases
- Residents: 7,717, Non-Residents: 292
- Deaths: 128
- Hospitalizations: 1,058
- 57 out of 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
- People Tested: 76,641
- Negative Test Results: 67,585; Negative test results = 10.1% positive
MIAMI-DADE: 2,448 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 2,410, Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 37
- Deaths: 19
- Total Tests: 14,174
- Negative: 11,579, Awaiting Results: 144, Inconclusive: 8
- Hospitalizations: 173
BROWARD: 1,346 confirmed cases
- Residents: 1,313, Non-Residents: 33
- Deaths: 17
- Total Tests: 13,001
- Negative: 11,577, Awaiting Results: 73, Inconclusive: 7
- Hospitalizations: 145
MONROE: 33 confirmed cases
- Residents: 28, Non-Residents: 5
- Deaths: 0
- Total Tests: 321
- Negative: 224, Awaiting Results: 64, Inconclusive: 0
- Hospitalizations: 5
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.
UNITED STATES: 217,263 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 5,151 deaths (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 965,246 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 49,236
- Recovered: 203,007
- 180 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- You do NOT need a facemask if you are healthy. Facemasks should only be used by sick or symptomatic people
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
