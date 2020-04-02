CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11:30 a.m. on April 2, 2020.

FLORIDA:  8,010 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 7,717,  Non-Residents:  292
  • Deaths: 128
  • Hospitalizations: 1,058
  • 57 out of 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
  • People Tested: 76,641
  • Negative Test Results:  67,585;  Negative test results = 10.1% positive

MIAMI-DADE:  2,448 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 2,410, Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 37
  • Deaths: 19
  • Total Tests: 14,174
  • Negative: 11,579, Awaiting Results: 144, Inconclusive: 8
  • Hospitalizations: 173

BROWARD: 1,346 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 1,313, Non-Residents: 33
  • Deaths: 17
  • Total Tests: 13,001
  • Negative: 11,577, Awaiting Results: 73, Inconclusive: 7
  • Hospitalizations: 145

MONROE: 33 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 28, Non-Residents: 5
  • Deaths: 0
  • Total Tests: 321
  • Negative: 224, Awaiting Results: 64, Inconclusive: 0
  • Hospitalizations: 5

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.

UNITED STATES: 217,263 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 5,151 deaths (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 965,246 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 49,236
  • Recovered: 203,007
  • 180 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • You do NOT need a facemask if you are healthy. Facemasks should only be used by sick or symptomatic people
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

