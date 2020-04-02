MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Breathe, just breathe. If you are feeling that coronavirus anxiety which is sweeping South Florida faster than the pandemic itself, sometimes you just have to pause and enjoy a moment, a memory or some beautiful scenery.
Well, we live in South Florida where every single morning there are the most beautiful sunrises photographed every day by our dedicated CBS4 Weather Watchers.
Their pictures often appear in our morning weather segments including those of photographer Brooke Trace.
Trace, who is staying home and staying safe just like the rest of us, shared a beautiful montage of some of his fabulous photos because he wanted to spread some cheer at a time when many of us are finding it hard to find any.
So sit back and relax for just a couple of minutes and enjoy the amazing imagery provided by Brooke Trace. We hope it brightens your day and remember, breathe, just breathe.
