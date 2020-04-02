



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that two of their inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

BSO said one of the inmates was housed at the Broward Sheriff’s Office North Broward Bureau.

Authorities said that when that inmate was arrested in March, “he was medically screened during booking and showed no signs of COVID-19.”

The inmate, who was not identified by BSO, refused a medical test and was transported to the hospital on April 1st, where he tested positive for COVID-19, according to BSO.

Inmate housing units have been placed in quarantine as a precaution and medical staff will continue to monitor inmates for any signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

BSO said staff who were in contact with the inmate have been notified and are being advised to self-isolate, self-monitor and contact the Department of Health for further instructions.

The arresting officer has also been notified.

BSO said a second inmate tested positive on April 2. No details were released regarding this inmate.

Authorities are making arrangements to decontaminate affected areas.

