Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than one hundred Americans stranded abroad are now back on US soil.
They landed Wednesday night at Miami International Airport from Ecuador.
Eastern Airlines, a charter carrier, flew them home.
They had been stranded in Ecuador for about two weeks after that nation closed its borders.
“We could only go out for pharmacy and for food. That was it. At two, the police would come by and everybody had to get in there. You know people took to it. People were wearing the gloves and the masks. It was very difficult,” said Jennifer Lupinsky.
The passengers said they were not medically screened in Ecuador nor when they landed in Miami. They said they will now self-quarantine for 14 days.
You must log in to post a comment.