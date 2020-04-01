CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:00 PMGarth & Trisha Live!
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Spongebob Squarepants, Talker, talkers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and is a huge fan of CBS4?

SpongeBob Squarepants of course, with a twist.

A very creative artist in the Twitter-verse decided to do a mash-up of the world’s most famous sponge with CBS4’s Eliott Rodriguez and Rudabeh Shahbazi while covering the coronavirus pandemic.

The Twitter user @christinacrrll uses audio from Eliott and Rudabeh over a clip of SpongeBob Squarepants and we think it’s hilarious! She says it took ten hours to create.

It’s like getting a sneak peak of “news under the sea.”

Both Eliott and Rudabeh got a huge kick out of seeing this and the video has more than 3 million views.

Comments