MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and is a huge fan of CBS4?

SpongeBob Squarepants of course, with a twist.

A very creative artist in the Twitter-verse decided to do a mash-up of the world’s most famous sponge with CBS4’s Eliott Rodriguez and Rudabeh Shahbazi while covering the coronavirus pandemic.

The Twitter user @christinacrrll uses audio from Eliott and Rudabeh over a clip of SpongeBob Squarepants and we think it’s hilarious! She says it took ten hours to create.

this took me 10 hours pic.twitter.com/yaZkXxUUMh — christina (@christinacrrll) March 31, 2020

It’s like getting a sneak peak of “news under the sea.”

Both Eliott and Rudabeh got a huge kick out of seeing this and the video has more than 3 million views.