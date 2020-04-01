



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach will open its first coronavirus testing site on Thursday, April 2nd, at the city’s municipal parking lot located at 4621 Collins Avenue, adjacent to the Eden Roc hotel.

Multiple testing booths will be set up, allowing for 250-300 tests to be administered each day.

The tests will be administered by MedRite Urgent Care.

Testing will be available to pre-registered patients only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Testing is scheduled to take place Sunday – Friday and continue until Wednesday, April 15, 2020, although MedRite may consider an extension of that timeframe as circumstances require and testing supplies allow.

To be tested, individuals must pre-register at medriteurgentcare.com/COVID and receive an appointment time in advance. The registration process includes confirmation of criteria based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Florida Department of Health guidelines.

A pre-screening process at the testing location will validate appointment timing as received by text as well as review necessary documents, such as photo ID and insurance card, prior to tests being administered. Individuals without an appointment will be directed to pre-register and return at the time of a scheduled appointment.

Results are expected to be returned within approximately four days.

MedRite does not require patients to share in the cost (e.g. deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance) of diagnostic tests or testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) if the patient is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, or group health plans and insurers accepted by MedRite. Further, MedRite is electing to waive payment for those who are uninsured.

Anyone with questions can call an information line at (305) 735-3909.

