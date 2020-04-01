MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A second man who attended the Winter Party Festival in Miami Beach last month has died of COVID-19.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the National LGBTQ Task Force said they are mourning the loss of Ron Rich. The post said Rich, who served on the hospitality team, was well known for his big smile and warmth.
The first man to succumb to the virus after attending the festival was 40-year-old Israel Carreras of North Miami, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald. Days after attending, he developed symptoms. He passed away last Thursday. He was Miami-Dade’s first reported COVID-19 death.
At least nine people who attended the festival have tested positive for COVID-19.
Held March 4th through the 10th, the Winter Party Festival drew thousands of gay men to Miami Beach. The annual festival is a fundraiser for the task force.
