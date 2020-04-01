



— A bride in Georgia who was forced to cancel her wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic has turned her disappointment into a kind gesture.

Megan Hevner of Brookhaven was all set to get married at the Atlanta Athletic Club on March 28 when the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.

“We had to make the tough decision about two or three weeks ago,” she told WAGA. “We didn’t want to put anybody at risk.”

Hevner and her fiancé, Daniel, cancelled their wedding at the country club and decided to have a small ceremony at their home with just their family and wedding party.

As the coronavirus pandemic continued to worsen, Megan and Daniel decided to cancel their wedding altogether. But it was too late to cancel the flowers and they ended up with about 10 beautiful arrangements delivered to her home.

Not knowing what to do with the flowers, she took to social media.

“I know most hospitals aren’t accepting flowers right now, but if anyone knows someone elderly, sick, or just in need of some cheering up please let us know and we’ll leave a bouquet on our porch,” she wrote on Instagram.

Hevner dropped off several arrangements at the Atlanta hospice center where her grandmother is recovering from a fall. She also donated them to the ambulance workers who transferred her grandmother to the facility.

Some of the other arrangements went to local nurses and healthcare workers as well as a young mother battling cancer.

“During this time, everyone is hurting,” she said. “It’s a time we can just come together. It’s a time to be compassionate. It’s a time to rally.”

Luckily, the couple was able to reschedule their Atlanta Athletic Club wedding to August.