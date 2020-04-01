MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade confirmed its first case of coronavirus among Miami-Dade’s homeless sheltered population.
Authorities said the individual is in isolation and receiving medical care and support. Additionally, they say work is ongoing to isolate persons who came in contact with the individual and determine which additional individuals may require isolation and/or quarantine.
Two others who provide support have also tested positive and continue to isolate at home.
“We won’t rest through this crisis,” said Ronald L. Book, chair of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust.
“The people we work with are the most vulnerable in our county, state, and nation, many of whom are over the age of 65. Our dedicated teams of providers have been working 24/7 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within our homeless population. We will continue to serve the least, the last, the lost and the forgotten throughout the pandemic.”
Homeless shelters in Miami-Dade continue to screen individuals for COVID-19 signs and symptoms, taking temperatures and referring individuals for testing in line with CDC guidance.
