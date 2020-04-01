



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In an effort to expand coronavirus testing across the city, Miami has once again lowered the at-home testing age.

Under the program started last week, people had to be 65 years old and over, showing symptoms and no way of reaching a mobile test site to qualify.

Then on Tuesday the guidelines were altered to allow anyone 45 and older to participate.

The city has now once again dropped the qualifying age, this time to 18 and up.

Residents who meet the qualifying conditions can call (305) 960-5050 to request an appointment.

The in-home testing is provided by the Miami Fire Rescue Department.

The measure also extends to the drive-thru testing site at Charles Hadley Park, which is by appointment only.

Testing hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

Residents can call the same hotline as listed above to make an appointment.

