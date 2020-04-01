



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Good news for Miami-Dade residents who want to get tested for coronavirus but did not meet the 65 and up age criteria at most other testing sites.

The drive-thru testing site at Marlins Park has lowered its age requirement to 18 and up who are showing COVID-19 symptoms – a fever, dry cough, or shortness of breath.

“We were advised this morning that the county had made the decision to open up the Marlins’ site to those 18 and older to be able to reach more people with symptoms,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez. “There have been people who have been turned away if they didn’t meet the criteria or they did not have an appointment.”

Tests are performed on the west side of Marlins Park, at 501 Marlins Way, beginning at 9 a.m. Testing is by appointment only, they have 300 slots a day.

Those interested in getting tested should call (305) 499-8767 where they will be pre-screened.

Only those with appointments will be tested. The person being tested may arrive at the drive-through location with only one other person in the car. That person will also be tested to make sure there has been no spread of the virus.

The call center opens daily at 9 a.m. and will remain open until all appointment slots for the next day have been filled.

“Continue to be vigilant. We are here for them. We keep lowering the ages to reach out to as many residents showing symptoms as possible,” said Sanchez.

Another drive-thru testing site in Miami also offers screening for those under 65.

It is located at Charles Hadley Park, 1350 NW 50th Street, in Liberty City.

Miami residents age 45 and over who are experiencing symptoms associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus can request an appointment by calling (305) 960-5050.

Testing hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The city hopes to gradually expand testing to serve the rest of the city at some point.

On Thursday, a new drive-thru testing site will open in Hialeah for Miami-Dade residents 65 and old showing COVID-19 symptoms.

It will be by appointment only at Amelia Earhart Park, 401 E 65th Street.

Testing will be done Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents can call (305) 268-4319 to schedule an appointment. Testing will only be for those who meet the criteria and have scheduled an appointment in advance. The call center opens at 9 a.m. daily and will remain open until the appointment slots for the following day are filled.

No walk-ins, no bikes or mopeds, cars only. Individuals being tested must sit by a working window. Only two people will be allowed in the vehicle.

Those with an appointment should enter Amelia Earhart Park through the entrance at Palm Avenue and 65th Street. The testing will occur at the rotunda immediately adjacent to the entrance.

Another drive-thru testing site is being built on Miami Beach at 46th Street and Collins Avenue. There’s no word on when it will open.

