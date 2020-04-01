



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus has pushed another event into 2021 – this time the Rolling Loud Music Fest in Miami Gardens.

The festival was supposed to take place on May 8 through 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

It has now been moved to President’s Day Weekend – February 12 through 14 – in 2021.

The good news is that festival organizers said it will be the exact same lineup as what was planned for 2020.

Post Malone, Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky are the headliners, with other acts from Rappers 21 Savage, Big Sean, Tyga, Gucci Mane and Young Thug.

If the date change doesn’t lineup with your schedule, organizers said there will be refunds.

“All purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. If you need a refund, don’t worry, we got you. Purchasers will be notified via email by April 8th on how to obtain a refund. We’ve also extended the layaway plan GRACE PERIOD to August 1st for those fans who missed a payment and still want to be able to attend in February. We love you all and want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get lit with us next year.”

