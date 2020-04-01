



BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward County is getting prepared in case the coronavirus pandemic completely overburdens our doctors and nurses – just like what’s happening in New York.

The Broward County Medical Association is looking for volunteers to form a medical response unit.

Assistance is needed in hospitals, shelters and other locations.

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein spoke with Dr. Shahnaz Fatteh, the president of BCMA, about why the extra help is necessary.

“New York, New Jersey, a lot of the United States is starting to reach capacity for medical care in the hospitals,” she said. “So we want to be prepared, and being prepared give us a chance to implement things in a good fashion.”

BCMA is casting a wide net, looking for health care volunteers. Dr. Fatteh said it’s all hands on deck.

“We’ve partnered with the city of Fort Lauderdale, the mayor’s office and other stakeholders that are in our community. We are looking for physicians, nurses, pharmacists to come and join this in a voluntary way,” Dr. Fatteh said. “We also need capacity for once we have all these folks, administrators people with clerical experience, IT specialists.

The medical field is doing so much to lead the fight against the coronavirus, and Dr. Fatteh praised those on the frontlines.

But inside the medical field, it’s a humble approach of “hey, we’re just doing our job.”

“You go into the medical professional because you want to take care of people – I mean that has to be your prime motive,” she said. “Improving people’s health and day-to-day functional status is so important for all of us. Really, for many of us in private offices and in clinics, we also see the heroes.”

Besides volunteers, masks are also needed.

If you can help in any way, the association asks you to call them at (954) 714- 9477.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time