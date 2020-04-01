MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Carnival Corporation announced Wednesday the cancellation of some future sailings due to the a href=”https://miami.cbslocal.com/category/coronavirus/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>coronavirus.
Carnival released the following statement on a tweet:
“In light of the ongoing global response to COVID-19, we continue to work with the government and port officials on our operations. We are disappointed to announce the need to cancel some additional cruises.”
Here are the affected cruises:
All Alaska sailings through and including June 30, 2020.
All San Francisco sailings through 2020.
All Carnival Radiance sailings through and including November 1, 2020.
All Carnival Legend sailings through and including October 30, 2020.
Carnival announced all travelers would be receiving a direct email from Carnival or their travel advisor.
Carnival is the world’s largest cruise operator. It runs Carnival Cruise, Costa Cruises, the Holland America Line and the Princess Cruises.
Carnival stock is down 74% for the year.
The cruise operator announced Tuesday that it is seeking at least $6 billion to weather the crisis.
