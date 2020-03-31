



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Publix Supermarket has confirmed a second worker has tested positive for the coronavirus at one of its South Florida stores.

The second case involves an employee who works at their West Boca store, located at Clint Moore Road and U.S. Highway 441, said spokeswoman Nicole Krauss.

The first confirmed case was an employee of the store located at 9420 SW 56 Street in Miami.

The company has not revealed which departments the employees worked in.

“The store has completed a disinfection-level deep cleaning in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in addition to our daily cleaning and sanitation protocols,” the company said in a statement.

Publix also announced Monday it is giving store employees the option of wearing masks and gloves. The company said it would supply the gloves while they have them but workers have to provide their own masks.

The company has implemented an increased disinfection program at its stores.

It has installed plexiglass shields at checkout, customer service and pharmacy registers.

Store have suspended food demonstrations, reduced store hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 p.m. and designed senior shopping hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m., which includes the pharmacy.

