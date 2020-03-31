Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez will hold a virtual press conference on Tuesday to speak about the city’s efforts to confront the COVID-19 crisis.
Suarez is also expected to talk about his personal experience of being released from quarantine after more than two weeks.
“I finally got my results back. My second results came back as negative. My family is on the way over here to give me a big hug and a kiss,” he said on Monday in a video release.
His quarantine ended after testing negative twice, per Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Suarez was in quarantine for 17 days after testing positive. He started self-quarantining after coming in contact with a member of the Brazilian president’s delegation who tested positive.
