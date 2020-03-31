



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – All Florida schools, public and private, will be closed through May 1.

Tuesday, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran recommended that all Florida public and private K-12 school campuses extend campus closures through May 1, 2020.

The recommendation follows President Donald Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extension of social distancing guidelines until April 30.

“While we work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, one constant remains—students can and will continue to receive a great education in Florida. It is essential that students do not fall behind and are still receiving instruction, even when they are not in the classroom,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “Florida has superb superintendents and educators whose commitment to implementing distance learning for all of Florida’s students is unmatched. It is crucial that we keep students safe and healthy, and I will continue working with each and every district to ensure that they have all the resources necessary as we respond to COVID-19.”

Additional guidance will be released in the following days.

