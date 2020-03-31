MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Beach is revising its emergency order requiring the immediate closure of all common use areas in residential or commercial buildings in the effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The closure order includes pools, hot tubs, golf courses, tennis courts, basketball courts, fitness centers, gymnasiums and other common use amenities in condos and apartments.
Miami-Dade County issued the same order on Monday.
The city’s Emergency Order also requires all essential retail and commercial establishments (including restaurants that provide take-out and delivery services) to implement strategies to reduce COVID-19 exposure for their customers and employees including, at a minimum, the following measures:
- Limiting capacity and monitoring entrances and exits to reduce their maximum occupancy load by 50%.
- Providing alcohol-based hand sanitizers for use by customers and employees, subject to availability.
- Providing disinfecting wipes at points of entrance, cash registers, and/or other appropriate locations, subject to availability, or designating staff responsible for disinfecting carts, shopping baskets, point of sale terminals, and other areas as frequently as possible.
- Implementing procedures to ensure that both employees and customers remain at least six feet apart at all times, pursuant to Miami-Dade County Emergency Order 13-20.
- Closing all salad bars and other self-serve food stations.
- Refraining from distributing free samples or conducting tastings.
- Implementing procedures for custodial/janitorial staff to sanitize frequent touchpoints throughout the day, including point of sale terminals at registers, conveyor belts, door handles, door plates, shelves, and other appropriate locations.
Failure to follow these rules could lead to criminal penalties.
