MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron Desantis has announced there will be a new coronavirus testing site in Hialeah.
The governor said the site will be ready in the next few days, adding that the location will be announced soon.
Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez released the follow statement:
“After weeks of making the argument for the city of Hialeah, which is sixth-largest city in the state of Florida, and its need of a testing site to serve its residents, especially our elderly population, I am happy to see that Gov.DeSantis has made this decision. This will be a great help to our city in the fight against the coronavirus.”
The news comes after another drive-thru coronavirus testing site opened Tuesday, this time at Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City.
That site is for Miami residents age 45 and over who are experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19.
