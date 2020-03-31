



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward commissioners will meet Tuesday morning to discuss allowing two Holland America cruise ships, one which has many people on board who are sick or have died from the coronavirus, to dock at Port Everglades.

The Zaandam and Rotterdam are on their way to South Florida and could be offshore in a matter of days.

On board the Zaandam are 193 people with flu-like symptoms, eight with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four people who have passed away, Holland America said.

A sister ship, the Rotterdam, took on healthy passengers and transferred medical supplies and staff over the weekend. They were allowed through the Panama Canal on Sunday night because of special humanitarian conditions.

The ships were scheduled to dock at Port Everglades in April and they still want to come.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis does not want the ships to dock at the port.

“We think it’s a mistake to be putting people into Southern Florida right now given what we’re dealing with so we would like to have medical personnel simply dispatched to that ship and the cruise lines,” said DeSantis as he visited a coronavirus testing site in the parking lot of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Monday morning.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER

South Florida already has a high number of new coronavirus infections and that rate is growing. He said the area’s hospital beds need to be saved for residents and not “foreign nationals.”

“The problem is that takes resources away from the folks of South Florida and yes we do have available beds, but I don’t want to be in a situation where those beds could have gone to Floridians.”

A couple from Miramar, who is on board one of the ships, are adamant that they should be allowed to dock at Port Everglades.

Cliff Kolber and his wife set sail on the Zaandam on March 6 for a two-week cruise.

Kolber said the first week at sea was fairly normal but once it appeared that the coronavirus was morphing into a pandemic, he and his wife starting eating alone at dinner and refraining from going to shows on the ship. He said they basically self-isolated.

Last Sunday, Kolber said, the ship told everyone to isolate in their rooms and food and drink were brought to them.

On Monday, Kolber and his wife, who are healthy, were transferred from the Zaandam to the Rotterdam and they’re hoping to return to South Florida, despite protestations from DeSantis and wavering feelings from other leaders.

“I do know this is a very serious thing but I think this is getting out of hand,” Kolber told CBS4 News.

Kolber said allowing the ships to dock at Port Everglades is the right thing to do.

The Broward Commission will meet at 10 a.m. to decide if the ships will be allowed to dock.

Broward Commissioner Barbara Sharief is in favor of bringing the ship into Port Everglades. Sharief is a nurse practitioner. She thinks that the ship should be granted permission to dock and people on board should get help and not be turned away.

“An American on a ship must come home. That defies, I mean the fact that you’re an American citizen and America can tell you to go away and stay in the middle of the ocean and get sick, absolutely not. That’s not American,” she said.

In a statement, Holland America said:

“The COVID-19 situation is one of the most urgent tests of our common humanity. To slam the door in the face of these people betrays our deepest human values.”

Port Everglades officials said Holland America must submit a plan before arrival that addresses a long list of requirements for entry into the port.

For those with family members on board the Zaandam, they can call 1-877-425-2231 or 1-206-626-7398.

