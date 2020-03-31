



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has signed an emergency order to close all adult day cares across the county.

The new mandate in the battle against the coronavirus will go into effect on April 3 at 11:59 p.m.

“The order is part of our ongoing measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 among our most fragile residents,” the mayor said.

Tonight I signed Emergency Order 16-20, ordering adult day cares to close in incorporated & unincorporated areas of Miami-Dade County, effective April 3rd at 11:59 p.m. The order is part of our ongoing measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 among our most fragile residents. pic.twitter.com/k43DQFTBSl — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) April 1, 2020

This comes just a day after the mayor ordered all gyms and pools at condos and apartments closed.

“Unfortunately, some people are not taking this seriously and they are not practicing social distancing,” the mayor said in his daily video update.

The mayor continues to implement measure to restrict large gatherings and enforce social distancing – the most effective ways to combat coronavirus spread.

