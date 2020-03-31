



OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) — Feeding South Florida partnered with the city of Opa-Locka Tuesday to distribute more than a thousand meals to those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Hundreds of vehicles wrapped around the Sherbondy Park Pavilion, where the drive-thru distribution took place.

Tracey Banks was just one of the many people waiting in line.

“Anything we can get right now is a blessing because this thing out here is very scary. You don’t know how long it is going to last, where its gonna end. So whatever we can get is a blessing,” he said.

Calvin Sweeting who waited for 2 hours, said it was worth the wait.

“I now have something to eat. It feels good,” he said.

Feeding South Florida’s drive thru food distribution has been aimed at helping those who have less hours of work, who have lost their jobs or are struggling during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a community in serious need and us here for the city of Opa-Locka just want to make sure that we are here for our community. There are a lot of struggles going on. We want to make sure that our residents have quality food throughout this time,” said Matthew Pigatt, Mayor of Opa-Locka.

Feeding South Florida, along with the City of Opa-Locka is considering having another distribution in Sherbondy Park, but that decision has not been made.

