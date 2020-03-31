Comments
RELATED:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A drive-thru coronavirus testing site will open Tuesday in Miami.
It will be at Charles Hadley Park, 1350 NW 50th Street, in Liberty City.
Testing will be for those 65 and older who meet the criteria. The screening will be by appointment only.
Those seeking testing can request an appointment by calling (305) 960-5050.
RELATED:
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Current Curfews In South Florida
Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know
Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER
You must log in to post a comment.