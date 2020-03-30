Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Whole Foods has issued a recall for its vodka sauce because of an undeclared allergen. The sauce sold at supermarkets in Florida and ten other states, contains milk but was incorrectly labeled.
“Consumers who have a food allergy or have any sensitivity to milk should not consume the product as it could result in a serious life-threatening allergic reaction,” a recall notice on the FDA’s website states.
The recalled products were sold on or after March 2 in a refrigerated 16-ounce plastic tub with the UPC code 853594006084. So far, there have been no reports of illnesses linked to the recall.
Anyone with questions about the recall can call 717-624-6032.
You must log in to post a comment.