MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah is the latest city to announce a nightly curfew in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Effective immediately, the curfew is in affect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.
Exceptions to the curfew are:
· Resident travel to and from approved, essential workplaces
· Medical emergencies
· Dog walking: residents must stay within 250 feet of their home or building at all times
· Food delivery services
· Essential state, county and City of Hialeah emergency services and hospital services
· Utility emergency repairs
All residents are urged to stay inside unless you need to conduct limited essential business.
Hialeah is the latest in a long list of South Florida cities enacting overnight curfews.
