



ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The not-for-profit OneBlood will soon be collecting plasma from people who have recovered from the coronavirus so it can be used as a potential treatment option.

The plasma that is collected will be used to transfuse people with the coronavirus infection in hopes of aiding their recovery.

The experimental treatment is approved by the FDA to be used on an emergency basis and is called “COVID-19 convalescent plasma”.

People who recover from coronavirus infection have developed antibodies to the virus that remain in the plasma portion of their blood. Transfusing the plasma that contains the antibodies into a person still fighting the virus can provide a boost to the patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover.

OneBlood is working quickly to implement the new protocols to meet the FDA criteria for COVID-19 convalescent plasma. They plan to begin collecting plasma from qualified donors in the coming weeks and start offering the therapeutic agent to hospitals to treat severely ill coronavirus patients.

Potential donors will need to meet all the usual screening criteria for blood donation, plus pass additional FDA criteria, including:

COVID-19 convalescent plasma must only be collected from recovered individuals if they are eligible to donate blood.

Required testing must be performed and the donation must be found suitable.

Prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test.

Complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation.

Have a negative result for COVID-19.

Meet all standard FDA blood donation requirements.

In addition, the recipients of the plasma will also have to meet FDA criteria in order to qualify to receive this therapy.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER