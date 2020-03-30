



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CEO of Jackson Health System in Miami, Carlos Migoya, is in self-isolation at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement tweeted out by Jackson Health System, Migoya says he tested positive last week.

“I have had no symptoms of any kind but was tested at the direction of our physician leaders based upon positive cases to whom I was exposed. I chose to keep this private because I did not want to take any focus away from the nurses, doctors, technicians, environmental workers, food-service staff, and others who are putting themselves on the front lines of this crisis every day in order to serve our patients. I have the luxury of being able to do my job fully and completely from my home, leading our response while self-isolating. I will continue putting all of my time and energy into those healthcare workers and their patients.”

A message from Jackson Health System President & CEO Carlos A. Migoya. pic.twitter.com/JyFmTy07cS — Jackson Health System (@JacksonHealth) March 30, 2020

On March 22, Migoya spoke at a news conference alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Mayor of Miami Gardens Oliver Gilbert, Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez and Jared Moskowitz, Director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management at Hard Rock Stadium when the National Guard opened the coronavirus drive-thru testing site in the parking lot.

On March 16, he was with Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho at a news conference at Frederick Douglass Elementary School regarding schools providing breakfast and lunch to students while schools are closed.

As of Monday afternoon, Jackson Health System says it has admitted 67 patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

Their tweet reads, “We expect the number of confirmed cases to increase in the coming days as the speed and availability of testing clears out a backlog of pending results. This increase does not necessarily reflect such a rapid increase in the number of infected patients.

Across the Jackson Health System hospitals, we currently have 67 inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/waXJfeANCy — Jackson Health System (@JacksonHealth) March 30, 2020

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time