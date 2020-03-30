



STUART (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man is in trouble with the law for allegedly threatening and assaulting an officer after he coughed on a deputy and said he had the coronavirus.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Christian Perez, 23, was initially stopped for reckless driving when he claimed to have the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Sheriff William Snyder said such behavior would not be tolerated.

“We have zero tolerance for this despicable behavior, and anyone who threatens the health and lives of my deputies will face the maximum charges,” Snyder said.

The sheriff’s statement said a deputy gave the man a protective mask to cover his mouth. The man at one point removed the mask, and began intentionally coughing toward the officer, who put the mask back on Perez’s mouth to reduce the risk of infection, according to the statement.

Authorities said Perez was arrested and also faces charges of driving under the influence and driving without a license.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

The sheriff’s office didn’t say whether the man in fact was infected with the virus.

An increasing number of law enforcement agencies around the country are watching their ranks get sick as the number of coronavirus cases explodes across the U.S.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)