



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey welcomed a new baby girl into the world, but he was not in the delivery room when she was born in order to save PPE’s for the medical staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis and his wife announced on Twitter Monday morning about the birth of their third child, a girl named Mamie.

First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted a picture of the baby and wrote: “Ron and I are beyond blessed to welcome our new baby girl, Mamie to the world. At 7 lbs 4 oz she was the smallest of the bunch, but she is already holding her own. Madison and Mason are so excited for their new baby sister!”

Ron and I are beyond blessed to welcome our new baby girl, Mamie to the world. At 7 lbs 4 oz she was the smallest of the bunch, but she is already holding her own. Madison and Mason are so excited for their new baby sister! pic.twitter.com/R4kgx9a8Ii — Casey DeSantis (@FLCaseyDeSantis) March 30, 2020

A minute later, the governor offered his own tweet, saying the family is counting their blessings. He added that his wife and children are “doing great.”

The tweets did not say when the baby was born.

DeSantis, who appeared at a news conference at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday morning, told reporters he was not in the delivery room because they wanted to save the PPE (personel protection equipment) for the medical staff who needed it.